Racist business cards found in Jewish section of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Racist business cards bearing an image of a noose and a swastika have been found in a Pittsburgh neighborhood that is a hub of the city’s Jewish community.

The cards have the swastika on one side with the message, “It’s not illegal to be white … yet” on the back next to an image of a noose.

The FBI says neo-Nazi and White supremacist literature and stickers have been showing up for more than two weeks in Squirrel Hill.

FBI Special Agent Gregory Heeb says the agency is reviewing the situation, but notes there can be a fine line between unsettling and disturbing literature and an actual threat.

Heeb says, “If there were a credible threat, we would communicate that to the public.”