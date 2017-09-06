Public policy after Hurricane Harvey

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Hurricane Harvey did everything people said it would do, and more. It either drowned or swallowed everything it touched in Corpus Christi, Houston, Beaumont, the gulf coast of Louisiana, and a bunch of other places. Already, estimators say that Harvey may be our nation’s costliest disaster to date, costing at least $190 billion, or about 1 percent of our gross domestic product (GDP). The damages are both individual—think of the uninsured person who lost her home, or the worker whose job has now been eliminated, and national—Houston is our nation’s fourth largest city, and an epicenter of the oil and gas industry.

That man who occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue traveled to Texas with his $40 cap, available on his website. His wife, who took two suitcases for the day trip, managed to switch jackets and caps, and come out of her lizard heels and into a pair of sneakers. They let us know what was important to them—the “epic” hurricane, the size of the crowd gathered to see Trump (more likely, unemployed folks waiting for food or housing placements), and the “team.” They didn’t tell a single soul that they empathized and would work to help.

No matter. People came forward without being asked, contributing food, their boats, towels, clothing, and so much more. In crises like these, we are reminded about the many ways we Americans come together, contributing to relief funds (please check them out before you send your cash), showing up to volunteer, opening up homes and more to help.

What role must policy play in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey? For one thing, we must define and refine the role of government in times of disaster like this. Government clearly dropped the ball with Hurricane Katrina, and some of the lessons from that tragedy have been applied in Houston. At the same time, General Russel Honore, the hero of the Katrina debacle, said that in the twelve years since Katrina, so much more should have been done around preparation for a natural disaster. Why haven’t we done the work? Often, we’ve been penny-wise and pound-foolish, choosing to cut expenses while incurring even greater costs. And if 45 has his way, we’ll be cutting even more. The budget he submitted to Congress cuts FEMA, the National Weather Service, and other agencies essential in responding to crises like Harvey.

