New Pittsburgh Courier’s Community Calendar (Sept. 6-12)

Senior Fair

SEPT. 6—State Rep. Ed Gainey will host his 5th annual Senior Fair, noon to 3 p.m. at the Pittsburgh Coliseum, 7310 Frankstown Avenue in Homewood. The event will feature information on various services and programs such as health insurance counseling, long-term care or nursing facility complaints, elder abuse, consumer protection, insurance company disputes, legal services, and volunteer and community service opportunities. There will also be free health screenings, entertainment and door prizes. For more information call 412-665-5502.

Soul Food & Live Jazz Night

SEPT 14—The Rivers Club will host a Soul Food & Jazz Night event, 6-10 p.m. Bring your family, friends & co-workers or if you can’t make it, pass it along to someone you know will enjoy good southern cooking and dancing to work off the fabulous meal. If you enjoy BBQ Ribs, Fried Chicken, Catfish, Candied Yams, Greens, Salads and many more…lots of amazing desserts then this is the place to be. The evening will feature live jazz music by Lyndsey Smith & Soul Distribution along with Charles “Tubby” Daniels” and for your dancing pleasure DJ Nick Nice. Advance reservation are required, $45 per person inclusive for Members & Guest (Excluding Alcohol), contact Yolanda Wingate @ 412.391.5227 or by email Yolanda.wingate@clubcorp.com.

