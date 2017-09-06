New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Sept. 6-12)

PENTECOSTAL COGIC WOMEN’S WEEKEND

SEPTEMBER 9—Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ’s Council of Christian Women presents Women’s Weekend 2017, at Comfort Inn, 699 Rodi Rd. at noon. First Lady Barbara Herron Mann is hostess. Tickets are $35. Women’s Day service is Sunday, Sept. 10 at the church, 6300 East Liberty Blvd. Evangelist Mable Crump is the speaker. Imani Wilkerson is guest soloist. For luncheon tickets at the Comfort Inn, call 412-361-7000.

SECOND BAPTIST CHURCH ANNIVERSARY

SEPTEMBER 16 and 30 —Second Baptist Church, 108 W. 12th Ave. in Homestead, invites all to celebrate their 112th Church Anniversary. On Sept. 16 at 3 p.m., church ministers will present The Seven “I Ams of Jesus.” On Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. is the “Gospel Extravaganza.” The event culminates on Oct. 1 at the regular Sunday service, with the theme, “Let the Light Keep Shining.” For more information, call 412-461-8235.

ANTIOCH FALL REVIVAL

WEDNESDAYS IN SEPTEMBER—Antioch Baptist Church, 332 Elizabeth St., Sewickley, will celebrate their Annual Fall Revival at 7 p.m. each evening. Guest speakers will be Rev. Dr. Melvin Rippy, Macedonia Baptist Church, Wheeling (Sept. 6), Rev. Roy Sims Sr., Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Bellevue (Sept. 13), Rev. Michael Peterson, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Coraopolis (Sept. 20), and Rev. John Knight, Mt. Ararat Baptist Church (Sept. 27). Guest choirs will be present each evening as well. For more information, call 412-741-7688.

