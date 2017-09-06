New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Sept. 6-12)

Statewide Procurement Expo

SEPT. 6-7—The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Department of General Services will hold its inaugural PA Procurement Expo and Forum, Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, Pa., 2300 N. Cameron St. The event includes more than 50 workshops covering topics such as: doing business with the Commonwealth, COSTARS – the Commonwealth’s Cooperative Purchasing Program, navigating and searching for state contracts, best practices for local government and schools in procurement and more. Attendees can get on-site assistance with registering as a vendor, self-certifying as a small business, becoming familiar with the COSTARS website and Pennsylvania eMarketplace and more. For registration and more information, visit http://www.paprocurementexpo.com, or call Troy Thompson, DGS, 717-787-3197.

Media Workshop

SEPT. 14—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western PA will host a workshop on Using Media Effectively, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the H. White Room, at the Koppers Building, lower level, 436 Seventh Ave., Downtown. Learn how to effectively use newspapers and television to promote your business from a panel of media professionals including New Pittsburgh Courier Editor & Publisher Rod Doss, WQED Multimedia President and CEO Deborah Acklin, and Comcast Spotlight Senior Account Executive Lori Melchiorre. Cost: $10 members, $20 non-members. For more information, or to RSVP (due by Sept. 12), call 412-392-0610.

PowerBreakfast

SEPT. 15—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western PA, will host a PowerBreakfast meeting with ALCOSAN Executive Director Arletta Scott Williams, 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Rivers Club, Oxford Center, Downtown. Williams will discuss the numerous opportunities available for businesses of all sizes and specialties as ALCOSAN moves forward on its multi-billion-dollar infrastructure improvement program. Tickets: $20 for members, $30 for non-members. For more information call 412-392-0610.

Training Event

SEPT. 19—The Duquesne Small Business Center presents First Step: Business Start-up Essentials, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Ave. Topics covered include Business Structure and Formation, Fictitious Name Registration, Employee Issues, Insurance, Government Procurement, Environmental Concerns, Financing Options, Taxation Requirements, and Major Components of the Business Plan. Cost: $25. For more information call 412-396-6233.

Shale Insight 2017 Conference

SEPT. 27 & 28—The nation’s leading forum for public/private dialog on shale development returns to the David Lawrence Convention Center for two days of technical and public affairs insight sessions, major keynote addresses, and a dynamic exhibit hall featuring all the major shale players. For information on exhibiting, vendors attendees, visit http://www.shaleinsight.com.

