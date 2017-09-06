Legal Notices 9-6-17

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

CDBG, HOME, AND ESG PROGRAMS

FY 2016 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE

AND EVALUATION REPORT (CAPER)

Notice is hereby given that Allegheny County intends to submit its Fiscal Year 2016 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on or before September 28, 2017.

In accordance with Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, the National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, as amended, and Subtitle B of Title IV of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, Allegheny County has prepared its FY 2016 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), and Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) Programs. This report describes the level of housing assistance, community development and economic development activities designed to benefit low- and moderate-income persons and households in Allegheny County through various federal funding programs during FY 2016 (July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017).

Copies of this FY 2016 CAPER are available for public inspection at the following locations beginning September 7, 2017 through September 21, 2017:

•Office of Allegheny County Department of Economic Development (ACED)

One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

•Allegheny County Manager’s Office, County Courthouse

436 Grant Street, Room 119, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

•Allegheny County’s website @ www.alleghenycounty.us/econdev

All interested persons are encouraged to review the FY 2016 CAPER. Written comments may be addressed to Mr. Bud Schubel, Manager of Operations, One Chatham Center, Suite 900, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or by email at howard.schubel@alleghenycounty.us. Oral comments may be made by calling (412) 350-1044. All comments on the CAPER will be considered until September 22, 2017.

Mr. Bud Schubel

ACED, Manager of Operations

Letters of Administration on the Estate of DENNIS B. ERIN, Court Term No. 021704578, late of Ross Township, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Division of Allegheny County, notice is hereby given to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlement. Lawrence Erin, Administrator, 104 Kelly Court, Monroeville, PA 15146 or to Cathy L. Brannigan, Esq., 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of JAMES W. FIERLE, Court Term No. 021704947, late of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Division of Allegheny County, notice is hereby given to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlement. Joseph J. Fierle, Executor, 17 New London Ln, Oakmont, PA 15139 or to Cathy L. Brannigan, Esq., 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: