Metro
Home > Metro

Higher turnover, less experience—how charter schools compare to the districts and what it means for students


Eleanor Chute, PublicSource
Leave a comment

Brittany Ford, a behavioral support aide at Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh Charter School, gets students in line following lunch on April 25, 2017. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)

Parents have told Propel Schools officials over and over again in focus groups and conversations: The teachers and staff are what matters. Students form bonds with them, develop trust. It’s common sense that these kinds of relationships are catalysts for learning.

So should schools and parents worry about teacher turnover?

Several experts told PublicSource that while turnover may bring fresh ideas, consistency in teaching staff at a school often yields strong results.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

http://projects.publicsource.org/chartereffect/stories/higher-turnover-less-experience-in-county-charter-schools-how-they-compare-to-the-districts-and-what-it-means-for-students.html

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Higher turnover, less experience—how charter schools compare to the districts and what it means for students

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular