Here’s how you fix our health care system

Although everyone is focused on Nazis and dead Confederate soldiers these days, the policy wonk of my brain is looking at health care reform. The U.S. Senate failed to come up with an alternative to the Affordable Care Act. While I have never been a big fan of Obamacare, I don’t believe in doing any repeal without a replace, because that would make things worse. And the “replace” should be somewhat thoughtful. So here are a few of my thoughts:

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: