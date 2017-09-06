Ex-Sheriff David Clarke Blocked From White House Post

Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke has long sought a position with the Trump administration. But that looks unlikely—at least while White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has a say in these matters.

Fox News reports that Clarke, who recently resigned as sheriff, announced on Tuesday that he landed a senior adviser and spokesman position with the Pro-Trump super PAC America First Action.

Sheriff David Clarke now adviser and spokesman for pro-Trump super PAC. Kelly blocks WH job he get a PAC job. Gross! https://t.co/Ep6e0wHyhe — Micheal Tarny (@Tarnymicheal) September 5, 2017

In a statement, reported by Fox, Clarke called it “an honor to join” the PAC because he shares its values.

“It gives me the chance to do what I love most—promote President Trump’s agenda, including his fierce support for the American law enforcement officer, and ensure the will of the American people who got President Trump elected is not derailed by the left or the self-serving Washington establishment,” he continued.

However, the Trump loyalist reportedly had his heart set on working directly for the administration, for which he was under consideration for several weeks, The Daily Beast reported.

White House sources told The Daily Beast that Kelly blocked Clarke from getting a position in the West Wing and at the Department of Homeland Security.

New, from @lachlan and me: how John Kelly killed Sheriff David Clarke’s DHS—and then Trump White House—dreams: https://t.co/DP7Ep02wHl — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) September 5, 2017

Part of Clarke’s problem is that he comes with a ton of unwanted baggage. When Kelly served as DHS secretary, he opposed hiring the former sheriff because Clarke oversaw a shoddy Milwaukee jail system in which four people—including a baby—died.

This is the latest example of Kelly flexing his muscles. He recently limited the access of White House adviser Omarosa Manigault to the President Donald Trump. She was accused of “triggering” the president by feeding him unvetted news reports that distracted his attention.

