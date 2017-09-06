Employment Opportunities 9-6-17

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

School Front Desk Administrator

Part-time position that provides evening and weekend administrative support to staff, teachers, parents and students of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School. For full description and how to apply: goo.gl/DA11uf

CLARK MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH IS ACCEPTING

APPLICATIONS FOR A

FULL-TIME DIRECTOR OF

MUSIC WITH KEY BOARD AND ORGAN SKILLS. ALL INTERESTED MUSICIANS SHOULD SUBMIT A RESUME BY MAIL TO:

1301 GLENN STREET,

HOMESTEAD, PA 15120

TO THE ATTENTION OF TRUSTEE ANTHONY McCLELLAND

OR AN E-MAIL TO HIS

ATTENTION AT

clarkmembapt11@aol.com

OR CALL 412-462-1011 FOR MORE INFORMATION

ALL RESPONSES WILL BE

ACKNOWLEDGED

Regional Manager

Financial Accounting

United Way of Southwestern PA

This position is responsible for managing the accounting function and serves as the primary organizational resource regarding ABILA MIP accounting software. Responsibilities include but are not limited to preparing and reviewing financial transactions, bank reconciliations, budget processing and reports on a daily basis. In addition, the Regional Manager is accountable for the payouts of donor pledges to local nonprofits and assisting with the monthly close and annual budget processes. The incumbent will supervise a small staff and report to the CFO.

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Business required, nonprofit experience a plus. Five years of accounting experience preferred.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

United Way of Southwestern PA is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: