Students can face disciplinary action for self-injury at Chatham University. Three students share their stories.


Atiya Irvin-Mitchell, PublicSource
Tiffany said she was pushed out of a campus job and threatened with eviction from student housing after confiding in Chatham University professionals about self-injury and suicidal thoughts. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)

When someone cuts, burns or otherwise hurts themselves, it has an official term: self-injury. Alone it’s not considered to be a mental illness, but it can be a symptom of depression, anxiety and other common disorders. Experts explain it like this: People who self-injure are often using physical pain to distract themselves from emotional turmoil.

Self-injury is often associated with adolescents, but it’s estimated to affect up to a third of college students.

So how is self-injury handled on college campuses?

PublicSource surveyed eight Pittsburgh-area universities to find out. We found that most of the higher ed institutions see self-injury as a mental health issue.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

http://publicsource.org/students-can-face-disciplinary-action-for-self-injury-at-chatham-university-three-students-share-their-stories/

