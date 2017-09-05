State Women’s Hall of Achievement honors local leaders, including Diane I. Daniels, Valerie McDonald Roberts and Cecile Springer

Valerie McDonald Roberts has been a chemist, school board director, Pittsburgh Councilwoman, executive to the mayor of Pittsburgh, and the first Black woman to win a countywide election as recorder of deeds—and for all of that and more, she was celebrated on the 97th anniversary of the 19th Amendment with election to the Pennsylvania Women’s Hall of Achievement.

“You, in this room, are like family. So, this is a real honor. Thank you,” she told the Rivers Club breakfast audience at the Aug. 24 event. “But don’t just stay in the past. There are some young people, millennials in the mayor’s office doing good things. It’s time for us old heads to reach back and grow the young people who want to help.”

Other 2017 inductees included attorney Ellen Doyle, former executive and foundation head Cecile M. Springer, former City Council candidate Ashleigh Deemer, New Pittsburgh Courier contributing writer and entrepreneur Diane I. Daniels, and Therese Rocco, the first female assistant police chief in Pittsburgh.

Hall of Fame President JoAnn Forrester said the organization is dedicated to celebrating and preserving women’s history—and these inductees exemplify that.

“Like the women who fought to win us the vote, who were jailed and beaten, every one of you paid a price succeeding in male-dominated fields,” she said. “That’s why you’re here.”

Wilkinsburg mayor-elect Marita Garrett acted as emcee for the breakfast event and noted the many supporters in attendance such as U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle and state Rep. Dan Frankel, as well as several women who will be running for office in the coming year—of those, attorney Beth Tarasi received the most applauds when she said she was running against U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus.

