Pittsburgh teens take fighting to boxing ring, with Jimmy Cvetic

Cvetic, Byrdsong announce new gym coming to Homewood

Just a few days ago, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor captured the eyes— and finances—of millions, with a highly-anticipated and, eventually, highly-entertaining boxing match.

Most spectators watched for entertainment. But for Pittsburgh Black teens Donald Ware and Chree Smith, boxing takes on a different meaning.

“I’m real passionate about it,” Ware, 17, said about the sport of boxing. “I would love to be a boxer. I can’t wait to get into the ring.”

“I always had a little thing for boxing,” Smith, 16, said. “It’s the fighter in me. I want to hit people and not get in trouble for it.”

But for them to get into an actual boxing ring, it was community activist Flo Taylor who stepped into the teens’ ring—the streets of Downtown Pittsburgh.

Taylor, as per usual, talked with a number of teens during this year’s Three Rivers Regatta festivities and found some who wanted to fight for a purpose, not just on the street. “Eye contact is the key,” Taylor told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview. “If I get eye contact from them for five seconds, then I know that’s a kid that will also listen.”

Smith, a Westinghouse High School student, was one of the teens Taylor convinced at the Regatta to meet her the following Saturday (Aug. 12) at a real ring Downtown—Jimmy Cvetic’s Third Avenue Gym.

