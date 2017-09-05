Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look As A Birthday Surprise And It’s Everything

Beyoncé turned 36 on Monday and the star received a beautiful surprise from her closest family and friends. Her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, friends, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Serena Williams, and even First Lady Michelle Obama joined in to recreate Bey’s iconic formation look.

Michelle Obama, Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland & Michelle Williams and more wish Beyonce a happy birthday #BeyDay 🖤 A post shared by MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) on Sep 4, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Mama Tina looks fantastic! This isn’t her first time mimicking her daughter’s looks, as she paid tribute to Solange and her iconic A Seat At The Table album cover.

Happy birthday Beyoncé from your mommy, mother in law and former First Lady Michelle Obama! #beyoncé #tinaknowleslawson #gloriacarter #happybirthday A post shared by BeyHiveHouston (@beyhivehouston) on Sep 4, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

However, the cutest image is of Blue Ivy, who is clearly in mini-me Formation, looking just like her Mommy!

How cute! Want to see all the images? Click here.

