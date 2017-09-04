Sports
Steelers keep tinkering, pick up safety Wilcox from Bucs


The Associated Press
Dallas Cowboys safety J.J. Wilcox (27) intercepts a pass in the end zone during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 21, 2014 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/James D Smith)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to tinker with their secondary, acquiring safety J.J. Wilcox from Tampa Bay.

Wilcox, a fifth-year pro who played the past four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, was sent to the Steelers on Sunday along with a seventh-round pick in 2019 in exchange for Pittsburgh’s sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft.

Wilcox had five interceptions across 58 games in four seasons in Dallas.

The trade comes a day after Pittsburgh sent cornerback Ross Cockrell to the New York Giants and four days after the team signed former Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden.

This story has been corrected to include the proper terms of the trade.

