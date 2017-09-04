Metro
‘ReFocus, ReCenter, ReSet’…Three-day Women’s Worship Revival at Mulberry Community Church


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
PASTOR LISA BROCK (Photos by J.L. Martello)

That was the theme of the three-day Women’s Worship Revival held at Mulberry Community Church, 601 Wallace Ave., Aug. 10-12. Guest speakers included Minister Donna Key of King of Kings Baptist Ministries, Pastor Lisa Brock of Love Fellowship Church, and Pastor Katrina Organ of Beulah Baptist Church. Psalmists included Cynthia Lee, Alice Conyer and Minister Mushir Howell.

MULBERRY PASTOR LAWRENCE SMITH, FIRST LADY SONYA SMITH

 

ELDER CHRISTINA A. SPEARMAN

 

MINISTER MUSHIR HOWELL

 

PASTOR LAWRENCE SMITH

 

