‘ReFocus, ReCenter, ReSet’…Three-day Women’s Worship Revival at Mulberry Community Church

That was the theme of the three-day Women’s Worship Revival held at Mulberry Community Church, 601 Wallace Ave., Aug. 10-12. Guest speakers included Minister Donna Key of King of Kings Baptist Ministries, Pastor Lisa Brock of Love Fellowship Church, and Pastor Katrina Organ of Beulah Baptist Church. Psalmists included Cynthia Lee, Alice Conyer and Minister Mushir Howell.

