HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Omari Hardwick Switches Up His Suits And Gets Fur-Real With Vulkan Magazine

We’re used to seeing “Power” front man Omari Hardwick in sexy business suits (or shirtless!). He recently took on a different look during a photoshoot for Vulkan Magazine.

Omari wore a thick fur coat by Selected Homme with a pair of army green khakis and a pair of Armando Cabral Boots. The Power star is gracing the cover of the magazine this month.

I am going to miss your handsome face every Sunday evening. Can't wait till next summer for season five @omarihardwickofficial Gosh he is my only Hollywood crush. #omarihardwick #power A post shared by Sara Faith (@serayahfaith) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

And just because it’s Omari, we’ll throw in another pic from the photoshoot!

Style… inspired #omarihardwick A post shared by L. Denise (@la_cre8tve_style) on Sep 4, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

It looks like he’s getting an early start in winter fashion.Is Omari giving you warm and fuzzy vibes in his cold weather gear, or would you rather see him in one of his classy suits? Vote HAUTE or NAUGHT below!

