Lifestyles Report …Good customer service rare (Debbie’s Column Aug. 30)

It seems like good customer service is rare. I’m in and out of a lot of stores and businesses where I encounter a lot of people that should be offering good customer service. Every now and then you run across exceptional customer service. Last week I was in a pinch and needed some photo images copied to a pair of flash drives. I wanted to give the business to a local Black-owned store but they were not able to help me. Then I drove to a store that I had used before many years ago. It is called Rewind Memories on Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill. The last time I was there I found a Groupon that gave me a good deal on transferring VHS to DVD; I figured they could help me create my flash drives. The young lady that waited on me was named Megan. I explained my situation and she told me that they could help in the short time frame that I was giving her. I was delighted. She was polite and engaged. More importantly, Rewind delivered and got the job completed ahead of the promised time. I was ecstatic.

I am glad to see that this business has remained open and hope more people will use them. If you should need home movies converted to DVD or digital files, photos, slides and negatives to digital this is the place. They are affordable and everything is done in-house. I’m sure you have heard about a company where you send all of your precious pictures out of town and they do the same thing. This is local and you get to talk to someone in person. I can’t guarantee that everyone there is as nice as Megan but I do remember that a few years ago the person I worked with there was good as well. Bottom line; I was very pleased with the results and I will go back.

As you know all customer service is not created equal. Some businesses look like they are just trying to make sure that a warm body is manning the store. They don’t know much and if something goes wrong or they are faced with a hard question they don’t know what to do. I often wonder if good help is that hard to find. I have noticed that the younger the person is who is waiting on me that their interest is minimal. Yes, I understand, you may be making a minimum wage but these jobs are how you get your start, this is where you learn.

