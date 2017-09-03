Donald Trump Jr.’s $100,000 Pay Day

Donald Trump Jr.’s $100,000 Pay Day

He is scheduled to participate in a speaker series at the University of North Texas in October.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. just signed a nonrefundable $100,000 contract, with expenses, to speak at the University of North Texas’ Kuehne Speaker Series on October 24.

According to the North Texas Daily, the school’s newspaper, “Trump Jr. will receive lodging, meals and travel accommodations on behalf of UNT at a maximum total cost of $5,000″—all to speak for a total of 30 minutes with a following 30-minute Q&A session.

Meanwhile, his dad has yet to meet with Harvey victims.

Are you surprised? Sound off in comments.

SOURCE:  North Texas Daily

