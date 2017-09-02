‘We Only Kill Black People:’ Georgia Cop Fired

A dash cam video has emerged of a police officer making racially charged remarks in reference to police violence.
The video shows Lt. Greg Abbott of the Cobb County (Georgia) Police Department asking a woman to pick up her phone during a DUI stop. The woman said she’s afraid to put her hands down because she’s “seen too many videos of cops.”
“But you’re not Black,” Abbott says on video. “Remember we only shoot Black people. Yeah. We kill Black people right?”
An internal investigation was opened on Aug. 25 and Abbott has been assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation. Cobb County police chief Mike Register denounced the incident, saying that “no matter what context it was said, it shouldn’t have been said.”
“We’re not making any excuses,” Register added. “We’re meeting this head-on and we’re going to deal with it.”
As expected, Abbott’s attorney issued a statement via WSB-TV Atlanta that was dismissive of the response to his client’s words:
“Lt. Greg Abbott is a highly respected 28-year veteran of the Cobb County Police Department. He is cooperating with the department’s internal investigation and will continue to do so. His comments will be observed in their totality to understand their context. He was attempting to de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger. In context, his comments were clearly aimed at attempting to gain compliance by using the passenger’s own statements and reasoning to avoid making an arrest.”
Those in positions of power, like Register’s, know these racist, violent systems exist as much as we do. Many of them wouldn’t have a job if it wasn’t for the blood shed by Black and brown bodies. It’s only when someone says it out loud that it then becomes a problem. You can watch the video below.
SOURCE: WSB-TV
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
