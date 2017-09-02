Metro
‘It takes a community to make our children feel special’ – Ed Gainey’s 4th annual Book Bag Drive


Courier Newsroom, Photos by Rob Taylor Jr.
LINCOLN-LEMINGTON PROUD…

State Rep. Ed Gainey held his fourth annual book bag drive at Destiny International Ministries in Lincoln-Lemington, Aug. 19.

ANIYA KIRBY, ANIYA GIVNER, AUNESTI GIVNER

 

JANYNE SCROGGINS and Stephen White Jr., 1, with state Rep. Ed Gainey at Gainey’s fourth annual book bag drive at Destiny International Ministries in Lincoln-Lemington, Aug. 19.

 

KANDI HAILSTORK HOOKS UP A LIL’ ONE…

 

