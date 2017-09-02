FROGS Annual Formal at the DoubleTree in Monroeville (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Aug. 30)

You can feel the end of summer in the air, and one summer event that stands out in Pittsburgh is the Annual FROGS Formal. On July 15 at the DoubleTree in Monroeville the FROGS and friends celebrated the centerpiece of their annual week of festivities.

FROGS president Roland J. Coston-Criswell said this year FROGS week consisted of a game night, the formal and a picnic for the entire family. All events are opportunities for the FROGS to come together and have a good time.

The club was established in 1910 and there isn’t a fraternity, sorority or club that can boast a charter established before the FROGS. “The high purpose of the newly-created club was to have fun.” Those words said by Wendell G. Freeland ring as loud today as they did written in 1960, said Coston-Criswell, and tonight is an evening to have fun. For those who do not know, FROGS is an acronym that means, “Friendly Rivalry Often Generates Success.” Wilbur C. Douglass named the club the FROGS and registered the name in Harrisburg.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: