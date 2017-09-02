Aaron Rodgers Supports Colin Kaepernick: ‘I Think He Should Be On A Roster Right Now’

As outcry grows around Colin Kaepernick’s lack of a job in the NFL, one of the top quarterbacks in the game offered his opinion on the matter.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that it’s apparent why Kap is not on one of the 26 rosters around the league—and it has nothing to do with his playing ability.

I think he should be on a roster right now,” he said in a recent interview with ESPN’s Mina Kimes. “I think because of his protests, he’s not.”

Rodgers also made it clear that people who think the protest has nothing to do with Kap not having a job are ignorant. While the Green Bay quarterback says that he would not personally kneel during the National Anthem, he gets it. “I’m gonna stand because that’s the way I feel about the flag,” he explained, “but I’m also 100% supportive of my teammates or any fellow players who are choosing not to.”

“They have a battle for racial equality,” he added. “That’s what they’re trying to get a conversation started around.”

Rodgers went on to say that he believes the country needs to “remedy and improve” it’s racial injustice issues, and that he’s looking to develop his own understanding of the subject.

