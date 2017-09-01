The Booker Brigade Boycott is on—sign Kaepernick, now! (Bill Neal’s Column, Aug. 30)

:10—U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Booker, a man who has served both his country and community well, not to mention corporate America, is in a perfect position to set the wheels in motion here in Pittsburgh for what is clearly sweeping the country. A nationwide boycott against all NFL football until Colin Kaepernick is given a fair and deserved opportunity to earn a living playing quarterback in the league. If you don’t know the Kaepernick story, shame on you for being the least-informed rock in the pile…Google it, man! But you need to know about Sgt. Booker. A track man out of Wilkinsburg during the glory days of the late ‘60s and ‘70s who decided to serve his country, and serve he did, up close and personal in Iraq and other conflicts. Homecoming became marriage to the lovely Charmaine, two great kids and the lifelong addiction to basketball, highlighted by his legendary role as the voice of the nationally-recognized Connie Hawkins Pro/Am Summer Basketball League (when he wasn’t playing and coaching in the little time he had available.). All that being said, not a greater Steeler fan has been born on Earth, but his love for the Black and Gold and all other parts of the NFL stops “Right Here…Right Now!” Booker is boycotting the NFL, the Steelers and you for that matter until, and I quote, “This unfair, racist, hypocritical and planned blackballing of Kaepernick comes to an end!” I, for one, am joining the brigade and here’s why. No. 1, Kaepernick is no bum. He was in Super Bowl XLVII against the Ravens. No. 2, he was exercising his first amendment right to speak or, if you will, not stand for something! No. 3, what he was protesting against was important and meaningful. No. 4, he’s better than 75 percent of the backup quarterbacks in the NFL. No. 5, he said if he signed, he would not protest again. Hey, where’s that Rooney rule when you need it? I’m just askin’!

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: