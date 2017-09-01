Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Beanie Sigel, Freeway headline 1Hood Day in Pittsburgh, Aug. 11


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

1Hood Media’s third annual 1Hood Day was held Aug. 11 at Spirit Hall, 242 51st St. Pittsburgh was definitely in the building, but so was our cross-state brethren, Philly!

Hip-Hop legends Beanie Sigel and Freeway rocked the 1Hood stage, along with Jasiri X, Idasa Tariq, LUC, Blak Rapp Madusa, Livefromthecity, Jacquea Mae, and Jordan Montgomery. DJs included BIG Phill and QRX. 1Hood Day is a manifestation of the organization’s mission, to utilize art as a means of raising awareness about social justice matters affecting people around the world.

(For more information on 1Hood, visit http://www.1hood.org.)

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Beanie Sigel, Freeway headline 1Hood Day in Pittsburgh, Aug. 11

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular