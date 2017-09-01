Beanie Sigel, Freeway headline 1Hood Day in Pittsburgh, Aug. 11

1Hood Media’s third annual 1Hood Day was held Aug. 11 at Spirit Hall, 242 51st St. Pittsburgh was definitely in the building, but so was our cross-state brethren, Philly!

Hip-Hop legends Beanie Sigel and Freeway rocked the 1Hood stage, along with Jasiri X, Idasa Tariq, LUC, Blak Rapp Madusa, Livefromthecity, Jacquea Mae, and Jordan Montgomery. DJs included BIG Phill and QRX. 1Hood Day is a manifestation of the organization’s mission, to utilize art as a means of raising awareness about social justice matters affecting people around the world.

(For more information on 1Hood, visit http://www.1hood.org.)

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: