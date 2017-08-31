The Wake Up: Solange Plans Harvey Benefit, Trump (Still) Doesn’t Get It

BIG NEWS

Joining other celebrities vowing to help those recovering from Hurricane Harvey, Solange has announced a benefit concert to raise money for Houstonians in need.

“I will be doing a special ‘Orions Rise’ show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief,” she announced on Wednesday. “I’m committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love.”

On Monday, Beyoncé announced plans to help her hometown via her philanthropic effort, BeyGOOD.

On Wednesday night, Donald Trump shared a recent speech in which he addressed the devastation happening in Texas. And he seems to be proud of his response so far, regardless of how negligent it’s been.

“First responders have been doing heroic work,” he said. “Their courage & devotion has saved countless lives – they represent the very best of America!” Earlier that day, Trump sent out a tweet to the storm victims stating his “heart goes out even more so to the great people of Texas!”

Easy to say for the president who has yet to actually visit them. Instead, he held another campaign-style rally. Will he ever get it?

First responders have been doing heroic work. Their courage & devotion has saved countless lives – they represent the very best of America! pic.twitter.com/I0gvCQLTKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2017

Donald Trump didn't meet with any Hurricane Harvey victims while in Texas, but he did hold an impromptu rally… https://t.co/I2Ig3JiTzq pic.twitter.com/vgMiE9iuRR — Complex (@Complex) August 30, 2017

