The Wake Up: ‘Luke Cage’ Sneak Peek, Joel Osteen Responds To Harvey Backlash, Trump’s Transgender Ban Frozen

BIG NEWS

Entertainment Weekly’s come through with a sneak peek of Luke Cage season 2, and Misty Knight looks so badass with her bionic arm.

“Marvel, as usual, is keeping details of how and when Misty gets her bionic arm under wraps,” says EW, “but in the comics, Misty’s bionic arm was designed by Tony Stark and Stark Industries after she lost the limb in a bombing.”

You can read more about what to expect from the new season here. Luke Cage returns to Netflix in 2018.

BIG LIES

After claims of Lakewood Church being “inaccessible due to severe flooding” and flooded highways supposedly making the church unreachable according to a now-deleted Instagram post, Joel Osteen’s opened the building to displaced Houstonians in need after Hurricane Harvey.

As Texas Monthly reports, initial photos shared on social media claimed to show a flooded Lakewood, though fact-checking on sites like Snopes.com seemed to determine those photos were only taken near the church. Other photos only showed part of Lakewood’s parking garage.

Shortly before opening Lakewood as a shelter, Osteen tweeted: “Victoria and I care deeply about our fellow Houstonians. Lakewood’s doors are open and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter.” Osteen’s father-in-law, a spokesman for Lakewood, told the Houston Chronicle that Lakewood was never closed. “It’s not our unwillingness, it’s just practicality,” he said. “It’s been a safety issue for us.”

Houston's @indivisible_usa is acquainted with @JoelOsteen's Lakewood Church. They took these pics about an hour ago w/ commentary. pic.twitter.com/YTWrD9UG1z — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

This guy recorded a tour of Lakewood Church to prove it's not flooded. He did good work. BAD @JoelOsteen BAD https://t.co/0LUP8lhwKJ pic.twitter.com/EOX4gnEbZ9 — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) August 28, 2017

Victoria and I care deeply about our fellow Houstonians. Lakewood’s doors are open and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 29, 2017

Huh. Couple days ago @JoelOsteen reps said the church were flooded and couldn't take anyone in. #Harvey #Houston https://t.co/FluIINYIEO — Lauren McGaughy (@lmcgaughy) August 29, 2017

BIG FACTS

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced late Tuesday that Trump’s transgender military ban has been frozen pending review.

“Once the panel reports its recommendations and following my consultation with the secretary of Homeland Security, I will provide my advice to the president concerning implementation of his policy direction,” Mattis said in a statement, according to USA Today. “In the interim, current policy with respect to currently serving members will remain in place.”

The announcement, which will give the Pentagon more leg room to decide how to move forward, comes after news of Trump being ready to implement the ban under Mattis’ discretion. It’s also important to note that Mattis delayed the Pentagon’s plan to accept new transgender troops in June, demanding “more study to determine the effect of recruiting them on the Pentagon’s ability to fight and win wars.”

#BREAKING Mattis freezes transgender policy; allows troops to continue serving, pending study https://t.co/Th3joGdFXy — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 29, 2017

SOURCE: Entertainment Weekly, Texas Monthly, Houston Chronicle, USA Today

SEE ALSO:

White Tears: Some Netflix Viewers Are Weeping Because Luke Cage Is Too Black’

Kevin Hart Issues Celebrity Challenge For Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort