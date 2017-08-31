The Pittsburgh Foundation makes $50,000 grant for Hurricane Harvey Relief

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Aug. 31, 2017 – To assist in the immediate emergency response to devastating rains and floods along the Texas Gulf Coast, The Pittsburgh Foundation’s Board has approved an emergency $50,000 grant to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund was established earlier this week by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in response to an overwhelming number of requests to respond to the unprecedented devastation and heart-breaking loss of life – 30 deaths reported so far –inflicted by Hurricane Harvey on the city and scores of communities along 300 miles of Gulf Coast.

“We in community foundations have agendas and methods that are as varied as the regions we serve. But when a major disaster strikes one area, the proud history in our sector is that we cross boundaries to assist in the emergency mission of saving lives and restoring basic quality of life,” said Pittsburgh Foundation President & CEO Maxwell King about the emergency grant.

The Pittsburgh Foundation is also sending a special appeal to its donors today, asking them to contribute to the Fund.

“We ask that the people of Pittsburgh join with us now in giving generously to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund so that our Texas neighbors can begin the long journey to recovery from this disaster. We are Pittsburghers; we are southwestern Pennsylvanians. At a time such as this, it is what we are called to do,” King said.

As Houston Foundation staff members assess their capacity to handle the challenges of this flooding disaster and meet their regular responsibilities, staff from The Pittsburgh Foundation are on standby to assist Houston colleagues in-person or remotely.

More than 30,000 people have been forced from their homes due to flooding. Early estimates of property damage range from $75 billion to $145 billion, breaking all American natural disaster records.

Pittsburgh Foundation donors who wish to make gifts from their funds should call 412-391-5122 and ask for the Development and Donor Services Department.

