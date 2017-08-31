Employment Opportunities 8-30-17

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

School Front Desk Administrator

Part-time position that provides evening and weekend administrative support to staff, teachers, parents and students of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School. For full description and how to apply: goo.gl/DA11uf

Assistant Manager of Bus and Rail Operations

Port Authority is seeking an Assistant Manager of Bus and Rail Operations to provide support and assistance to the Manager – Bus and Rail Operations with regard to administrative services such as payroll and monitoring and analysis of operating budgets and programs. Manages and monitors dispatcher work assignments and scheduled absences to ensure system coverage.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS Degree in Business Administration, Public Administration, Accounting, Economics or directly related field from an accredited school. Directly related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of three (3) years’ experience as a bus/rail division dispatcher in public mass transit.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Excel.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

Preferred attributes:

•Prior experience with HASTUS Daily modules. Prior experience with PeopleSoft.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

Assistant Manager of Light Rail Transit

Systems – Electronics

Port Authority is seeking an Assistant Manager of Light Rail Transit Systems – Electronics to manage the planning and scheduling of all Light Rail Transit Systems work as it pertains to electronic/communications equipment. To provide technical assistance that supports the repair and maintenance of all Port Authority’s electronic/communication assets. To oversee administrative activities, outside contracts, capital project activities as related to Light Rail Transit Systems department. To work as part of a team that is dedicated to the reliability of all systems that comprise Light Rail Transit Systems and Power. Oversees Light Rail Transit Systems and Power in the absence of Light Rail Transit Systems and Power Manager.

Job requirements include:

•Associates Degree in Electronic Engineering Technology; Electrical/Electronic Engineering or directly related field. Directly related work experience may substitute for education on a year for year basis.

•Minimum of three (3) years’ experience in the maintenance and support of communications electronic equipment to component level troubleshooting and replacement

•Minimum of two (2) years supervisory experience and leadership abilities

•FCC general Radio telephone operators license or NABER Certification

•Valid PA Driver’s license

•Good oral and written communication skills

•Relevant computer systems knowledge

•Must be available to respond to emergency service needs on a 24 hour 7 day basis.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows and Microsoft Word.

Preferred attributes:

•BS Degree in Electronics/Electrical Engineering Technology.

•Recent experience in an organization that supports maintenance and repairs of electronic systems on a 24/7 basis. Additional supervisory experience in a comparable technical position.

•Experience in digital microwave and T1 carrier applications.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Missy Ramsey

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

MRamsey@portauthority.org

EOE

ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Seneca Valley School District – Assistant Principal: (2) 12-month positions, grades K-4; available immediately; salary regionally competitive; PA Principal K-12 certification required; elementary admin. experience preferred; work with technology, curriculum alignment and data driven instruction; strong leadership, communication and interpersonal skills. Submit required information to Talent Ed at: https://senecavalley.cloud.talentedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Deadline: September 11, 2017. Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.

