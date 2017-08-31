Bids and Proposals 8-30-17

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE CONTRACT NO. 1682

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is soliciting Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1682, REFURBISHING SLUDGE GRINDING EQUIPMENT. Proposals will be received until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at the office of the Authority.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals, to waive any informality in any Proposal and to accept any Proposal should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so. Bid Security in the amount of Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00) is required.

Documents pertaining to the submission of Bids are available at the office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Any questions regarding this contract document should be directed to Benjamin J. Heilman, Contract Supervisor at (412) 734-6204.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

Benjamin J. Heilman

Contract Supervisor

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PROFESSIONAL AUDIT SERVICES

The Westmoreland County Housing Authority (WCHA) is requesting proposals for its annual Financial and Compliance Audit for the fiscal years ending September 30, 2017 and 2018.

Proposals will be received by Michael L. Washowich, Executive Director, until Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. (Eastern Standard Time) at the office of the Westmoreland County Housing Authority, 167 South Greengate Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Interested respondents can obtain hard copy proposal documents from the WCHA Administration Office, telephone (724) 832-7248, Ext. 3015. Electronic proposal documents are available for downloading at www.wchaonline.com. Inquiries and registration can be emailed to marks@wchaonline.com. Perspective Offerors shall register with WCHA via email in accordance with the proposal requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1007 – HP Network Switches

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Be Strong Parent Cafes. Proposals are due by: 3 p.m. Eastern Time on, September 20, 2017.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services

PROPOSALS

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (“Authority”) is soliciting Proposals from qualified respondents to provide a complete turnkey Internet Connection Upgrade for all Authority locations and as more fully described in the RFP document.

RFP Packets will be available Tuesday August 29, 2017 after 10:00 am on the Authority website at www.pittsburghparking.com and at the Authority main office located at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pgh, PA 15222.

A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held at the office of the Authority at 10:00 am EST on Friday September 1, 2017. Teleconferencing option available, please refer to RFP for instructions.

Prospective bidders are required to submit three (3) copies of the proposal and one (1) electronic copy of the proposal, in a clearly marked and sealed envelope by 3:00 pm EST on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT

PUBLICATION DATE: August 28, 2017

1. The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh (“Authority”) shall accept sealed bids for the performance of the work described below (the “Work”) at its office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222, until 3:00 p.m. local time on Friday September 15, 2017.

2. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The Project entails the Labor, Removal, Replacement and Disposal of approximately 4,191 Square Feet of Carpeting and Padding and approximately 282 Square Feet of tile flooring at the Pittsburgh Parking Court Facility.

3. The Instructions to Bidders, including the Form of Bid, and General Conditions, may be obtained after 3:00 p.m. local time on Monday August 28, 2017 at the Authority’s office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222 or on the Authority’s website at www.pittsburghparking.com

4. A Mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at the Authority’s office at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222 at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday August 31, 2017. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to provide additional detail regarding the Work. The information provided at the pre-bid conference will be essential in preparing a bid to perform the Work. Persons or entities that intend to submit bids to perform the Work are required to send to the pre-bid conference at least one representative who will understand the information presented at the pre-bid conference in a manner that allows such information to be incorporated in the preparation of the bid to perform the Work. It is expected that the representative who attends the pre-bid conference will be experienced in construction matters and employed by the bidder in a supervisory capacity. Pre-bid attendance is mandatory.

5. Sealed bids received prior to the deadline will be publicly opened and read at 3:00 p.m. local time on Friday September 15, 2017.

6. The Authority reserves the right to in its sole discretion, (i) change, at any time prior to the bid deadline at 3:00 p.m. local time on Friday September 15, 2017 the Contract Documents; (ii) waive any defect, irregularities, or informality in any or all submitted bids; and (iii) reject any or all submitted bids.

David G. Onorato

Executive Director

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLLCC) will receive sealed bids for waste receptacles. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attention: Conor McGarvey; E-mail: cmcgarvey@pittsburghcc.com; Telephone: 412-475-1622.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Bid Package Name: Waste Receptacles

Bid Package Available: August 23, 2017

Inquiries Due Time/Date: 5:00 PM, Monday, August 28, 2017

Bids Due Time/Date/Location: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, September 5, 2017, DLLCC Administrative Office, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 152221

ALLIES & ROSS

MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

OCCUPIED RENOVATION OF GLEN HAZEL (BERNICE CRAWLEY) HIGHRISE

(AMP-33) / GLEN HAZEL

FAMILY COMMUNITY (AMP-32)

CONTRACT NO. 2017-21-E-P-H

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION will receive separate sealed bids for the Occupied Renovation of Glen Hazel Highrise (AMP-33)/Glen Hazel Family Community (AMP-32). The construction work is estimated to begin in January 2018. The estimated values of the project are in the following ranges Electrical Construction: $1,378,538.00 -$1,657,874.00; Plumbing Construction: $853,151.00 – $1,026,027.00; HVAC Construction: $1,474,550.00 – $1,773,341.00

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, August 28, 2017 for a non-refundable fee of $25.00 in the form of a CERTIFIED CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY made payable to the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh. Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick, Director

of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Glen Hazel Recreational Center

895 Johnston Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15207

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 5, 2017 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION reserves the right to waive any informality in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFP documentation.

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION AND THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion, President & CEO

ALLIES & ROSS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT

CORPORATION

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

NORTHVIEW LANDSCAPING ON HAZLETT STREET

IFB# 300-41-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

NORTHVIEW LANDSCAPING ON HAZLETT STREET

IFB# 300-41-17

The documents will be available no later than August 28, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on September 15, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, September 7, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on September 25, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website

(http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B16-04-31AR3 Aerosol Spray Coatings

B17-03-16R LRV Air Supply Units

B17-08-53A Secondary Air Suspension Springs

B17-08-54 Turnout Frogs

B17-08-55 Crossing Frogs

B17-03-29AR Refrigerants

B17-08-49 Turnout Components

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM September 11, 2017 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable.All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time September 19, 2017 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

XEROGRAPHIC PAPER

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing Agent

We are an equal rights and

opportunity school district

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

PROJECT BASED VOUCHER PROGRAM 2017

RFP #125-34-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Project Based Voucher

Program 2017

RFP #125-34-17

The documents will be available no later than August 28, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., September 21, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Chief

Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

200 Ross Street, 9th Fl. Board Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

September 7, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

