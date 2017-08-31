Back to School, with PPS and Steelers receiver Antonio Brown! (Photos from event)

STEELERS RECEIVER ANTONIO BROWN made an appearance at PPS’ Back to School event, Aug. 21 at Pittsburgh Langley, where he signed autographs, took pictures, and made contributions through his foundation.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: