Back to School, with PPS and Steelers receiver Antonio Brown! (Photos from event)


Courier Newsroom, Photos by Gail Manker
AT THE BACK TO SCHOOL EVENT were Jaquayla Simpson, Ida Simpson, Toni Porter and Eryka Hicks. (Photos by Gail Manker)

STEELERS RECEIVER ANTONIO BROWN made an appearance at PPS’ Back to School event, Aug. 21 at Pittsburgh Langley, where he signed autographs, took pictures, and made contributions through his foundation.

WE ARE PPS—At Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Aug. 21 Back to School event at Pittsburgh Langley were Kashif Henderson, Shaqualla Moore, Rakhia Moore, Khalijah Goodman, and Ashley Yates.

 

WE ARE PPS—At the event were the youngers in the front, August Fitzpatrick and Fon Cairo Nanji, and in the back are Phylicia Swain, Kamari Jones, Zaire Underwood, Mekhi Underwood and Shamira Underwood.

 

AMONG THOSE HANGIN’ OUT at the PPS Back to School event were Sharryl Latham, Ebony Latham, Kelairah Fisher, Milijah Anthony, William Kennedy and Zakirah Kennedy.

 

