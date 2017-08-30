Victims of Hurricane Harvey need everyone’s help

Jake Lewis of New Braunfels, Texas, said he woke up to ankle-deep water in a Houston hotel where he was staying due to the heavy rain caused by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.
“We have nowhere to go,” he told a CNN reporter. “If you go out and look at the service road it’s flooded. I have a 2016 Chevy Silverado and the water is up to the door panels. The water keeps rising.”
There are hundreds of stories similar to Lewis’ across south Texas, specifically in and around Houston, where people have found themselves at the mercy of the rising waters caused by the biggest storm to hit the United States in a decade.
Though Pennsylvanians are relatively far from the chaos caused by Harvey’s wrath, we can not turn a blind eye to the residents that are suffering from this historic natural disaster.
We should consider the numerous means for people to give to those suffering through these trying times.
For one, the local chapters of the American Red Cross are geared up for a massive response along the gulf in Texas, according to regional CEO Judge Renee Cardwell Hughes. Trailers full of shelter supplies are set to arrive in Texas — enough to support more than 20,000 people.
More must be done as the damage has grown. To note, 250,000 customers have lost electricity because of the storm, and Houston’s Ben Taub Hospital has been evacuated due to flooding problems in the basement where its power source has become disrupted.
“After Superstorm Sandy, so many cities stepped up to help our people,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Twitter. “We’ll do all we can to help those affected by this storm.”
Though Harvey has weakened into a tropical depression, it’s powerful devastion on thousands of our fellow Americans has become an extreme burden.
Now’s the time for us to step up and help.