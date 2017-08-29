Dawn Holden, VP of Partnership for VisitPITTSBURGH, named to Pittsburgh’s 50 Finest

PITTSBURGH—Dawn Holden, vice president of partnership development for VisitPITTSBURGH, was named one of Pittsburgh’s 50 Finest by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The distinction honors the area’s most accomplished individuals each year for success in their careers and involvement in the community.

Holden grew up just north of Pittsburgh in Mercer County and attended Point Park University to earn her undergraduate degree in journalism and communications. After living in Washington, D.C., she moved back to Pittsburgh in 2015.

“Moving back to Pittsburgh was like coming home,” Holden said. “It’s a completely different city from last time I lived here. I love seeing how the city has evolved and reinvented itself.”

In addition to her work with VisitPITTSBURGH, Holden is on the planning committee for the National Aviary’s Night in the Tropics fundraiser and graduated in June as a member of Leadership Pittsburgh’s XXXIII 2016-2017 class. She’s the secretary and board member for ACH Clear Pathways, which nurture creativity through visual and performing arts to under deserved youth and families.

By accepting her nomination, Holden committed to fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She raised $5,953 by selling tickets to the annual 50 Finest Gala, reaching out to her networks across the city and encouraging companies to take advantage of sponsorship opportunities.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation aims to cure cystic fibrosis and ensure those with the disease have the opportunity to lead full, productive lives. The Foundation funds research and drug development, promotes individualized treatments and helps secure access to high-quality, specialized care.

Holden was honored at the Pittsburgh’s 50 Finest Gala on Aug. 12 at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown.

