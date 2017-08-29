Entertainment
Brittany Lewis crowned 2017 Miss Black America


Nicki Mayo, Philadelphia Tribune Digital Editor
Lewis graduated from Temple University with a degree in Broadcast, Telecommunications, and Mass Media and African-American Studies. She also became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the National Council of Negro Women during her time in undergrad. She’s currently working on doctorate in 20th Century African American Women’s History at George Washington University. One day Lewis hopes to become a full time tenured track professor at a major university.

As 2017-2018 queen, Lewis says her vision for her upcoming term takes a two-pronged approach to improving the lives of African American women.

Lewis lost her sister to domestic violence. Today the PhD student wants to devote her time as Miss Black America to increase communication, education and legislation and help reduce domestic violence. Lewis visits high schools and colleges to promote healthy relationships and awareness of the signs of domestic abuse. She is also committed to increasing African American education. Her initiative, “Returning to our Roots: Liberation Through Education” strives to reclaim and celebrate the Black narrative.

