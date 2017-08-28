‘We have to give and show more love to others” is the message to Pittsburgh youth at RNDRT Youth Summit

Reaching New Dreams, Recognizing Talents (RNDRT) held its 2nd annual Youth Summit, Aug. 12 at the Penn Hills YMCA. The outdoor event’s weather matched the messages given – sunny, bright, and comfortable. Free backpacks and refreshments were made available to the youth in attendance, while speakers, including RNDRT president Devantae Butler, addressed the kids with valuable insight and information. He explained that many people helped raise him in Pittsburgh, and the community as a whole should get back to watching over all youth in their community.

“We have to move into a place of not idolizing and thinking of ourselves. We have to give and show more love to others. That’s what’s going to break the chain in our communities. That’s what’s going to break the chain in our families. No one is daring to show what it really means to love someone unconditionally.

“Each one of you kids have a gift,” he said. “A gift. You have something inside of you that only God has designed you to do. And what good is a gift, if you don’t give it away.”

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: