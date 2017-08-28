Pittsburgh Black Media Federation takes home NABJ top chapter honors

The Pittsburgh Black Media Federation loves to share.

Share their endless years of knowledge with high school students who are interested in the journalism field.

Share with the public a variety of professional development and education programs that have been well-received and well-attended.

They even shared their first-place finish with the Southern New England Association of Black Journalists (SNEABJ) for the National Association of Black Journalists’ Professional Chapter of the Year Award in 2015. Both organizations tied for first place.

This year at the NABJ convention held in New Orleans, PBMF was in no mood to share. They won the 2017 Professional Chapter of the Year award outright, making history by winning the award undisputed for the first time ever.

“This award as chapter of the year is the result of hard work by the entire organization,” said Pittsburgh media personality Chris Moore, founder and co-director of the organization’s Frank Bolden Urban Multimedia Workshop. “But most of all, I credit our current leadership with the vision that made this honor possible.”

“PBMF tied the (SNEABJ) for the chapter of the year title in 2015. We were appreciative to be in that chapter’s company, and respect its accomplishments,” said Tory N. Parrish, PBMF president. Parrish called this year’s award, presented Aug. 9, an “even more historic moment for us because it was the first solo victory and it was a testament to our chapter’s veteran and new leadership’s dedication, as well as that of general members, to the mission of PBMF.”

