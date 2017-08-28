Business
Non-flyers again have access to Pittsburgh airport Airmall


The Associated Press
Travelers wait in line to pass through the security checkpoints at the Pittsburgh International Airport in Imperial, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2009. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic/File)

IMPERIAL, Pa. (AP) — The Airmall at Pittsburgh International Airport is accessible to non-flyers for the first time since stringent security enacted following the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

The Airmall, a collection of shops and restaurants, has been off-limits to all but ticketed passengers since then except on special occasions. When the airport opened in 1992 the Airmall was touted as a major feature, and attracted non-flying shoppers because prices in its businesses are audited to ensure they’re not higher than those charged by similar outlets elsewhere in Allegheny County.

Non-flyers who now want to shop at the Airmall must go through security and get a special pass.

