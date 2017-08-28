MLK Statue to be Unveiled at Georgia State Capitol Today

Today, 54 years after Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I have a dream” speech, a statue of the iconic civil rights leader will be unveiled outside the Georgia State Capitol in King’s hometown of Atlanta.

Members of the King family, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, Rep. Calvin Smyre, Capitol Arts Standards Commission members and other dignitaries will join Gov. Nathan Deal to unveil the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue at the Georgia State Capitol at 10 a.m. The event is open to the public and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The King statue will inspire and give hope to generations to come,” said state Rep. Calvin Smyre, a member of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus who helped raise money for the statue, in an NPR interview. “The day the statue memorializing [King] is unveiled will be a great day in the history of our state and nation.”

Watch the event now via livestream here: http://www.gpb.org/MLKunveiling.

A recording of the ceremony will be made available at the conclusion of the event.

