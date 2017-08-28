Kendrick Lamar Collects 6 MTV Video Music Awards

The big winner at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night was Kendrick Lamar, collecting six awards and further cementing his place as a superstar.

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar for winning 6 VMA's last night pic.twitter.com/NCxeyhW2ys — Hip-Hop Heads (@HipHopHeads) August 28, 2017

His performance last night of “Humble,” for which he won video of the year, was “explosive,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

Kendrick Lamar kicks off the #VMAs with a fiery performance of "DNA" & "Humble" https://t.co/EfYxh89CK3 pic.twitter.com/GMysZvFIWT — billboard (@billboard) August 28, 2017

Cornrow @kendricklamar he was born wit a vision! Congratulations on your win tonight homey! Love what ur bringing to the table! #salute — GRXVTXZT XF VLL TXMX (@ViceCarterMusic) August 28, 2017

Let's all take a moment of realization of how blessed and honored we are to live in the same era as Kendrick Lamar. An OG woke King🙏🏾 #VMAs — dale (@_dale19) August 28, 2017

He is setting the stage on fire, MR. Kendrick Lamar 🔥🔥🔥 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/gNbekVg1Y2 — Trend57 (@Thetrend57) August 28, 2017

This year’s award show came just two weeks after the violence of White supremacist groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a car driven by a White supremacist terrorist plowed through a crowd of anti-racism demonstrators, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Several people denounced the resurgence of White supremacy under President Donald Trump. The Rev. Robert Wright Lee IV, a descendent of Confederacy General Robert E. Lee, stepped onto the stage to speak out against racial violence.

“I call on all of us with privilege and power to confront racism and white supremacy head-on" – Robert Lee IV #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ko4SM9VnaU — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017

You know what MTV. Thank you for bringing Robert Lee to call out his ancestors & America on destructive white supremacy. Thank you. #VMAs — Nicole ☀️At Sunrise (@alamanecer) August 28, 2017

Robert Lee descendant flat out condemning hatred/racism on live television. You listening, prez? #vmas — Okey Atukpawu (@oakman1994) August 28, 2017

Heyer’s mother also spoke, continuing to promote the anti-racism cause that inspired her daughter. The Tribune said she announced The Heather Heyer Foundation, which will award scholarships to “help more people join Heather’s fight against hatred.”

Heather Heyer's mom gave a powerful speech at the VMAS and introduced a foundation in Heather's name: https://t.co/tG6UUZ5mhm pic.twitter.com/ZHiMJeR0ps — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 28, 2017

Let's be clear, Heather Heyer is a hero, but so is her mother Susan Bro. I'm inspired by both of them. #VMAs #RESIST — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 28, 2017

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, presented an award, but she first delivered this message:

“We must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville, and all over the country, that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence and their hatred and their discrimination. We must resist.”

#vmas Paris Jackson sweetie you're doing amazing! Call out trumpkin. I love celebs using their voice for good pic.twitter.com/A2e8BXmdIT — Ariana Grande♡// Ken (@DanngerousMan) August 28, 2017

