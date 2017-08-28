Kendrick Lamar Collects 6 MTV Video Music Awards

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Collects 6 MTV Video Music Awards

Charlottesville also took center stage, as many denounced White supremacy at the video music award show.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

The big winner at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night was Kendrick Lamar, collecting six awards and further cementing his place as a superstar.

His performance last night of “Humble,” for which he won video of the year, was “explosive,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

This year’s award show came just two weeks after the violence of White supremacist groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, in which a car driven by a White supremacist terrorist plowed through a crowd of anti-racism demonstrators, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Several people denounced the resurgence of White supremacy under President Donald Trump. The Rev. Robert Wright Lee IV, a descendent of Confederacy General Robert E. Lee, stepped onto the stage to speak out against racial violence.

Heyer’s mother also spoke, continuing to promote the anti-racism cause that inspired her daughter. The Tribune said she announced The Heather Heyer Foundation, which will award scholarships to “help more people join Heather’s fight against hatred.”

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, presented an award, but she first delivered this message:

“We must show these Nazi white supremacist jerks in Charlottesville, and all over the country, that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, we have zero tolerance for their violence and their hatred and their discrimination. We must resist.”

SOURCE:  Chicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

9 Must-Read Moments From Kendrick Lamar’s Rolling Stone Interview

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular