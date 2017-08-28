Metro
Harambee Black Arts Festival, celebrating our heritage, our culture (Photos)


Courier Newsroom, photos by J.L. Martello
Celebrating our heritage, our culture

PLANNING COMMITTEE — Sitting from left; Danielle Thompson, Marteen Garay, Prudunce Necoco Harris. Standing from left; Renee Durham, Nedra Williams, Bagmba Lowery, Ruben Price, Hally Ramrize, George Hogan, Erika Turner

 

AFRICAN FLAGS FLY during the Soul Stepping Parade, Aug. 4 during the Harambee Festival.

 

ARTIST EMORY BIKO at the Harambee Black Arts Festival, a three-day event held Aug. 4-6 in Homewood. The Soul Stepping Parade kicked off the festivities, Aug. 4, with fun-filled and informative activities throughout the weekend. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

 

EAVYONNA LEWIS, 2, BRIYL MASSIE, 10

 

TIONDA BROOKS, HOMEWOOD, BINKE ASHTON, NORTH SIDE

“POOH,” ON HER BIKE…

TIM STEVENS, (LEFT) B-PEP

