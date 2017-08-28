Field Negro: Harvey wreaks havoc

My thoughts go out to the people of Houston, Texas and all of Harris County. My wife has quite a few family members there, so we are really trying to stay on top of what’s happening.

I tweeted earlier that I see quite a few similarities to Hurricane Katrina, and the more I watch the news from Houston, the more I am reminded of that tragic event in the Big Easy twelve years ago.

The sad irony is that many of the people now living in Houston are transplants from New Orleans, who were forced to leave that city after the floods caused by Katrina.

Mr. trump said that he will be going to Southeast Texas next week, and I am quite sure that a lot of the people down there are wishing that he wouldn’t. He is, after all, only going for a photo op. Let’s face it, there is no one in America who can honestly say that he (trump) genuinely cares about the welfare of those people. If he did, he would not be tweeting about and promoting a book (written by that idiot sheriff from Wisconsin) in the middle of the event.

Finally, the stupidity of right-wingnuts knows no bounds. Tonight we want to put FOX VIEWS host, Tucker Carlson, in the stupid Hall of Fame for the following:

“So have you a league that is 70% African-American. 70% of the players are black as compared to about 13% of the population so clearly, there is no racism in hiring. Here you have a guy who signed a contract in 2014 for like $126 million. Collected $39 million of that. Just on the basis of those facts alone, it’s hard to see how Colin Kaepernick, at 29, is a victim of racism. Tell me how he is.”

After Griggs pointed out that the league employs over 90 quarterbacks and Kaepernick was the 17th best one last year, Carlson once again brought up the ‘blacks are the majority in the league’ point:

“Now maybe the owners are making a poor decision in not picking up Colin Kaepernick. I’m not qualified to assess that and I doubt you are either. What makes you suspect it’s racial? Again, the league is 70% black. If anything, it seems like it might be able to use a little diversity. I mean, that’s not — I mean, how is that racism? I’m honestly confused.”

Griggs responded by pointing out that all but one of the 32 owners in the league are white before once again pointing to Kaepernick’s stats to makes the case that he should at the very least have an NFL job.

“Let me ask you a question: if the owners are racist, why are 70% of their employees black?” Carlson retorted. “I mean, wouldn’t they not want to hire black people if they are racist and pay them hundreds of millions of dollars?” [Source]

So following Carlson’s logic those plantation owners who owned all those slaves weren’t racist, either. And of course we all know that’s not true.