You Won’t Want To Miss This Never Seen Before Photo Of Prince

Carine Roitfeld‘s CR Fashion Book is themed 1999 for both CR Fashion Book Issue 11 and CR Fashion Book Men’s Issue 5. The magazine has cover stars Alek Wek and Cara Taylor, photographed by Mario Sorrenti; however, the cover that will sure turn into a collector’s item is undoubtedly the Prince photo.

This unreleased, never seen before photo of Prince was shot by fashion photographer Steven Klein at Prince’s Minnesota estate Paisley Park. Klein showed the image to Roitfeld in June, while she was in London at his studio. Roitfeld reveals via her Instagram, “Toward the end of the day, he took me to a corner of his studio and revealed to me a box of photographs, inside of which were beautiful, intimate, never-seen portraits of Prince–shot in daylight, in 1989, at Paisley Park, the musicians Minnesota estate. I knew in that moment I had found the cover of Issue 5.”

The issue hits newsstands September 7th. Will you be buying?

SOURCE: CRFASHIONBOOK INSTAGRAM

