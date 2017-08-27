Watch: White Woman Fights Racist White Lady

Watch: White Woman Fights Racist White Lady

Colleen Dagg, now a social media celebrity, says using her “White privilege for the right reason” is the key to combating racism.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Social media has become enamored with Colleen Dagg, a White woman recorded on video pummeling a racist White lady in a hotel lobby.

According to what Someecards.com pieced together, the woman in the blue dress made a racist comment about Haitians. She stepped to Dagg and hit her, apparently after getting checked by Dagg. In response, Dagg takes off her shoes and dished out a beatdown. The hotel staff broke it up.


Dagg had this to say about racism:

