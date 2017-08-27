Watch: White Woman Fights Racist White Lady

Social media has become enamored with Colleen Dagg, a White woman recorded on video pummeling a racist White lady in a hotel lobby.
According to what Someecards.com pieced together, the woman in the blue dress made a racist comment about Haitians. She stepped to Dagg and hit her, apparently after getting checked by Dagg. In response, Dagg takes off her shoes and dished out a beatdown. The hotel staff broke it up.
Dagg had this to say about racism:
SOURCE: Someecards
SEE ALSO:
United Nations Committee ‘Warns’ US About Rising Racism
Universities Try White Identity Retreats To Combat Campus Racism
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton SterlingSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYCSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By PoliceSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By PoliceSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando CastileSource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By PoliceSource:Getty 25 of 25
comments – Add Yours