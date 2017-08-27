Usher Reportedly Fights Herpes Lawsuit

Usher is fighting back against allegations that he exposed several women to herpes.

The 38-year-old singer is reportedly demanding a $20 million lawsuit from an unnamed woman in Georgia (not the now famous Quantasia Sharpton) be thrown out. He allegedly claims she has no proof and questions why she is remaining anonymous.

According to Usher’s legal documents obtained by TMZ, the singer reportedly says the woman’s lawsuit has no weight since it doesn’t say whether she was tested before her alleged sexual encounter with him: “A previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her.” Usher’s team also argues that she could have contracted genital herpes after their alleged sexual encounter.

Also, he allegedly questioned why the woman was suing under a pseudonym, saying there’s no reason for her to secretly file a lawsuit. No reason? Maybe she doesn’t want the planet to know she has herpes.

If successful, Usher will remove some of the legal drama from his life.

SOURCE: TMZ

SEE ALSO:

Is There Proof Usher Hooked Up With Quantasia Sharpton?

Usher’s Accuser Claps Back At Her Mother For Exposing Fraudulent Claim