POLL: Will Mayweather Retire After McGregor Fight?

Boxer Floyd Mayweather promises that his fight against Conor McGregor will be his last.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the boxer explained why he quit boxing the first time.

“I needed a break from the sport,” said Mayweather, in regards to his first retirement. “I needed a vacation.”

Though Mayweather said he had no intention of coming out of his second retirement, the offer to fight McGregor was a deal he “couldn’t refuse”. It is estimated that Mayweather’s share of the fight revenue will be more than $100 million, and could possibly push his career earnings to $1 billion. The match has garnered intense buzz since it was announced earlier this year. Not only will the fight be available for order, but it will be shown in theaters.

Smith probed to see if their could possible be another deal he couldn’t refuse after the upcoming bout, but Mayweather insisted that he gave his word to advisor Al Haymon that this would be his last fight.

The highly anticipated bout is scheduled for August 26.

