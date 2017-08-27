‘Media Buffoon:’ Stacey Dash Bashes Maxine Waters

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

‘Media Buffoon:’ Stacey Dash Bashes Maxine Waters

Dash tweeted the comment after the longtime California representative won an award at BET's "Black Girls Rock."


Adrian Moore, Global Grind
Leave a comment

Stacey Dash is trying her luck with California Rep. Maxine Waters, also known as Auntie Maxine. Waters was a recipient of a Black Girls Rock social humanitarian award and she happily accepted at the ceremony on Sunday. Draped in a tangerine dress, the California Democratic representative took to the stage and received a standing ovation before giving a powerful acceptance speech.“I don’t care how big you are, I don’t care how high you are, If you come for me, I’m coming for you!” Waters said..

Despite Waters powerful and always quotable words, one Clueless star wasn’t here for it. Stacey Dash referred to Waters as a “buffoon” and said that her recent fame is calculated.

Folks who actually give Dash some attention had serious clap backs.

Even if Maxine Waters knows who Stacey Dash is, she has yet to reply to her comments. The representative probably has bigger fish to fry. But then again, if Waters is sticking to her “If you come for me, I’m coming for you” politics, Stacey better watch out!

SOURCE: Global Grind

SEE ALSO:

Auntie Maxine Breaks Down Everything Blacks Have To Lose By Supporting Trump

African American Caucus Demands Apology After Rep. Maxine Waters’ Speech Was Cut Off

O.J. Simpson (C) confers with attorneys Johnnie Co

The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century

9 photos Launch gallery

The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century

Continue reading The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century

The 9 Biggest Scandals Of The Century

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular