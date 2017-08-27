Lifestyles
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tyra Banks’ Black and White Couture


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
She’s calling it her “Beetlejuice Goddess” look! Tyra Banks shared a pic on her Instagram page where she’s wearing a black and white Fouad Sarkis Couture gown.

The flowing gown cam in solid black and white stripes with a deep cleavage to show off some bosom. Her waist was was tied with a black belt that gave the dress a bigger flow effect. The flow was definitely serious, draping the floor around her.

Her hair added to the flow appeal with its straightened look that fell evenly on both sides of her face and down her shoulders.

What’s your vote on Tyra’s “Beetlejuice Goddess” look? Take our poll and let us know!

