HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lil’ Mama Channels Diana Ross For “When Love Kills” Premiere

Actress and rapper Lil’ Mama continues to make strides when it comes to her presence on the red carpet. She appeared at the red carpet premier for her movie, When Love Kills” in which she stars with Lance Gross. The actress was wearing a white flowing, lace gown by Michael Costello.

Lil’ Mama’s gown shows true Diana Ross inspiration, from the design to the poses she struts for the camera. The dress was tied at her waist, making the flowing effect more present while showing off some melanin with the thigh-high split. She wore the dress with a pair of silver strapped heels.

Her flowing, wavy tresses were parted down the middle and her melanin complexion showed off the natural tones and colors used to accentuate her features. The soft pink lipstick and dark eyeliner to bring out her eyes gave a great touch to her look.

What are your thoughts on Lil’ Mama’s Diana Ross look? Let us know if the vibes are there or not!