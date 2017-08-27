Guest Editorial…Pick for chief scientist post just another Trump quack

President Donald Trump’s pick to be chief scientist for the Department of Agriculture should not be confirmed by the Senate.

Sam Clovis has pushed unfounded theories about then-President Barack Obama’s upbringing and called former Attorney General Eric Holder a “racist Black,” according to a recent CNN KFile review of the nominee’s writings and radio broadcasts during 2012 and 2013.

Before gaining national attention as a vocal supporter of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, Clovis was a conservative radio host and political activist in Iowa.

The nomination requires confirmation by the Senate, which should wholeheartedly reject the candidate.

Why? Clovis lacks any agricultural or scientific credentials and has engaged in racial inflammatory rhetoric over the years — a common theme among some of Trump’s nominations.

The tea party stalwart, who has worked in radio and academia, called Black leaders “race traders” and accused Obama of being a Maoist, according to CNN’s KFile. He raised questions about Obama’s biography that were similar to those being pushed by the birther movement, which claimed that Obama wasn’t an American citizen.

In a 2012 blog post archived on the website for the Sioux City-based radio station KSCJ, Clovis wrote: “For over a decade, Obama allowed his publisher to carry a biography that had him born in Kenya. Only after beginning his pursuit of public office did he ‘correct’ the entry.”

