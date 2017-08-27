Fire Everyone: Four-Year-Old Missouri Girl Duct Taped To Chair At Day Care

Elysha Brooks made a desperate plea on Facebook on last week looking for answers about a horrific incident took place at her daughter’s day care…six months ago.

The justifiably-livid mother posted a screenshot from a Snapchat post that was allegedly made by one of her daughter’s teachers at Little Learners of Florissant, located in St. Louis County. In it, her four-year-old is seen duct taped her into a chair with the caption “Thought I was playing.”

While the incident allegedly happened in March, Brooks says that the day care center never informed her about it. According to KFVS, it wasn’t until a representative from the Missouri Department of Children and Family Services sent it to the young girl’s parents that the family became aware of what took place.

The little girl’s father, Christian Evans said that he won’t be happy until the center is shut down and the person responsible is in jail.

He told KFVS, “Seeing your daughter duct taped to a chair, seeing the anxiety, seeing how scared your kid is, knowing for one that you’re there to protect them and knowing for two that you have people around that would stoop to that level to hurt your child puts in you in a crazy mind state.”

The daycare did not respond to our attempts to contact them regarding these allegations. Meanwhile, the Department of Children and Family Services investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

